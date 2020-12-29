Wyndmere-Lidgerwood girls basketball defeated by Central Cass

The gymnasium was packed for the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood varsity girls basketball first home showing against Central Cass on Dec. 22. The Warbirds lost 65-28 against the Squirrels.
The first half of the first quarter remained contentious between the Warbirds and Squirrels as both teams ran rebounds from shot attempts up and down the court.
Both teams were unable to surpass four points during their tense back and forth, but before long the Squirrels found a rhythm, started to pull away and couldn’t be caught.
The first quarter ended with a 10 point lead by the Squirrels 14-4.
In the second quarter both teams put up their largest number of points for the evening, 10 for the Warbirds and 21 for the Squirrels. The quarter ended 35-14 with the Squirrels leading.
The Warbirds put up an additional six and eight points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Central Cass was able to put up 18 and 12 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Overall, the Warbirds experienced 17 turnovers throughout the night.
The Warbirds saw most of their shooting success inside the key. Zoey Bohnenstingl, No. 14, scored the Warbirds only three-pointer of the evening.
Gracie Kaczynski, No. 55, led the team in points. Kaczynski scored 14 points, half the teams total at the end of the game.
Kaczynski also led the team with eight rebounds.
The Warbirds had 23 rebounds, eight offensive rebounds and 15 defensive
Bohnenstingl led the team with three assists.
The Warbirds were 9-43, or 21 percent, for field goal attempts. For free throws, the team saw a higher percentage of success, going 9-12, or 75 percent.
The team is currently 0-3 this season.
The Warbids’ next game is Jan. 4 versus Sargent County at Wyndmere High School.
