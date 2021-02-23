Wyndmere-Lidgerwood loses to Central Cass

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds girls basketball lost to Central Cass 49-38 at the region one girls basketball tournament.
Quarter end scores are as follows:
- First quarter: 22-7 Central Cass leading
- Second quarter: 29-19 Central Cass leading
- Third quarter: 36-31 Central Cass leading
- Fourth quarter: 49-38 Central Cass wins
Central Cass will now face off against the winner of tonight's Kindred vs. North Cass game for the championship title at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
Full coverage of tonight’s game will be available tomorrow at: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news_monitor/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.