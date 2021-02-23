Wyndmere-Lidgerwood loses to Central Cass

Tiffany Springer (right) just after releasing a shot. 

 Tris Anderson | News Monitor

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds girls basketball lost to Central Cass 49-38 at the region one girls basketball tournament.

Quarter end scores are as follows:

  • First quarter: 22-7 Central Cass leading
  • Second quarter: 29-19 Central Cass leading
  • Third quarter: 36-31 Central Cass leading
  • Fourth quarter: 49-38 Central Cass wins

Central Cass will now face off against the winner of tonight's Kindred vs. North Cass game for the championship title at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

Full coverage of tonight’s game will be available tomorrow at: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news_monitor/

Tags

Load comments