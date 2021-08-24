The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds defeated the Hatton-Northwood Thunder 50-6 at home on Friday, Aug. 20, at the Warbirds’ season opener.

Just over a minute into the first quarter, the Warbirds’ Tyler Brandt scored the team’s first touchdown with a 31-yard run into the end zone. The touchdown was followed by an unsuccessful two-point conversion for a score of 6-0.

After another four minutes of action, Brandt once again ran the ball for 3 yards for another Warbird touchdown. A successful conversion pass by Brandt to Carl Quam gave the team a 14-0 lead.

With just over two minutes of play in the first quarter, the Thunder got their first and only touchdown of the evening. A failed two-point conversion brought the Thunder within striking distance, 14-6.

The Warbirds’ Andrew Arth got the final say in the first quarter. With 47 seconds left in the quarter, Arth completed a 40-yard run for a touchdown. Arth again ran the ball in for the two-point conversion, giving the Warbirds a 22-6 lead to end the quarter.

Arth once again scored within the first five minutes of the second quarter to give the Warbirds a 28-6 lead.

The Warbirds didn’t score again in the second quarter.

Quam scored his first touchdown of the evening with a 3-yard run short of five minutes into the third quarter. The touchdown was followed by a successful two-point conversion scored by Quam, to bring the score to 36-6.

Arth, with just under five minutes remaining in the quarter, completed another massive run of 45 yards for a touchdown. Bringing the score to 42-6 tand finishing out the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, with five minutes on the clock, the Warbirds’ David Patterson ran 57 yards for a touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion pass from Quam to Arth, finishing the game 50-6.

Arth led Wyndmere-Lidgerwood in rushing with a total of 18 carries for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

The Warbirds had a total of three passing yards to the Thunder’s 70. The Warbirds completely outpaced the Thunder in rushing yards with 366 yards to the Thunder’s 30.

The Warbirds had a total of 15 first downs while the Thunder were only able to achieve five.

The Warbirds play Cavalier High School at home on Friday, Aug. 27.

