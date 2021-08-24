The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds defeated the Hatton-Northwood Thunder 50-6 at home on Friday, Aug. 20, at the Warbirds’ season opener.
Just over a minute into the first quarter, the Warbirds’ Tyler Brandt scored the team’s first touchdown with a 31-yard run into the end zone. The touchdown was followed by an unsuccessful two-point conversion for a score of 6-0.
After another four minutes of action, Brandt once again ran the ball for 3 yards for another Warbird touchdown. A successful conversion pass by Brandt to Carl Quam gave the team a 14-0 lead.
With just over two minutes of play in the first quarter, the Thunder got their first and only touchdown of the evening. A failed two-point conversion brought the Thunder within striking distance, 14-6.
The Warbirds’ Andrew Arth got the final say in the first quarter. With 47 seconds left in the quarter, Arth completed a 40-yard run for a touchdown. Arth again ran the ball in for the two-point conversion, giving the Warbirds a 22-6 lead to end the quarter.
Arth once again scored within the first five minutes of the second quarter to give the Warbirds a 28-6 lead.
The Warbirds didn’t score again in the second quarter.
Quam scored his first touchdown of the evening with a 3-yard run short of five minutes into the third quarter. The touchdown was followed by a successful two-point conversion scored by Quam, to bring the score to 36-6.
Arth, with just under five minutes remaining in the quarter, completed another massive run of 45 yards for a touchdown. Bringing the score to 42-6 tand finishing out the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, with five minutes on the clock, the Warbirds’ David Patterson ran 57 yards for a touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion pass from Quam to Arth, finishing the game 50-6.
Arth led Wyndmere-Lidgerwood in rushing with a total of 18 carries for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
The Warbirds had a total of three passing yards to the Thunder’s 70. The Warbirds completely outpaced the Thunder in rushing yards with 366 yards to the Thunder’s 30.
The Warbirds had a total of 15 first downs while the Thunder were only able to achieve five.
The Warbirds play Cavalier High School at home on Friday, Aug. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.