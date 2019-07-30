St. Anthony’s Church welcomes you to weekly Mass

The pastor at St. Anthony’s Church, Mooreton — the Rev. Kurtis Gunwall — invites you to visit a Catholic church in your community this weekend and actively seek the “Beauty, Truth, and Goodness of God, present even in the midst of our less than perfect parishes,” he said.
Gunwall is pastor at St. Anthony’s in Mooreton & Sts. Peter & Paul in Mantador. St. Anthony’s is found at 200 Mooreton Ave., Mooreton. Mass is held at 5 p.m. each Saturday and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church can be reached by calling 701-274-8259.
