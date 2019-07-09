St. Boniface offers Mass on Saturday and Sunday

St. Boniface Catholic Church has served Lidgerwood for a number of years. Mass is held at 5 p.m. on Saturdays with confession at 4:15 p.m. Mass is also held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with a 7 a.m. confession.
The Rev. Peter Anderl is the pastor at St. Boniface. He also oversees St. Martin of Tours at Geneseo and Sts. Peter & Paul at Cayuga. The parish secretary is Cindy Jelinek, while Melodi Novotny is director of religious education.
St. Boniface can be reached by calling the church office at 701-538-4604. The address is 230 1st St. NW in Lidgerwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.