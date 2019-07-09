Quantcast
YOUR CHURCH

St. Boniface offers Mass on Saturday and Sunday

A stained glass window inside St. Boniface Catholic Church of Lidgerwood.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

St. Boniface Catholic Church has served Lidgerwood for a number of years. Mass is held at 5 p.m. on Saturdays with confession at 4:15 p.m. Mass is also held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with a 7 a.m. confession.

The Rev. Peter Anderl is the pastor at St. Boniface. He also oversees St. Martin of Tours at Geneseo and Sts. Peter & Paul at Cayuga. The parish secretary is Cindy Jelinek, while Melodi Novotny is director of religious education.

St. Boniface can be reached by calling the church office at 701-538-4604. The address is 230 1st St. NW in Lidgerwood.

