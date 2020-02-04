Quantcast
St. John’s Lutheran was founded 137 years ago

St. John’s Lutheran Church was founded in 1883 as a mission of Trinity Great Bend. It has a long and storied history in the proclamation of God’s Holy Word. The Rev. Thomas Clark is the pastor at St. John’s Lutheran, Belford Township.

The church is located one mile west Richland County Road 1 on 88th St. SE. Services are held at 8:15 a.m. each Sunday, followed by Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. St. John’s Lutheran invites you to attend weekly worship services.

