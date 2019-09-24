Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR CHURCH

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Geneseo

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Geneseo

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Geneseo.

 Submitted

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church is found at 413 Main St., Geneseo, just a short drive from Lidgerwood in southeastern North Dakota.

The church can be reached by calling 701-538-4604. Mass times are 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Peter Anderl is the pastor here.

St. Martin’s shares Anderl with St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Cayuga.

St. Martin’s invites you to attend weekly Mass.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories