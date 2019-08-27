Quantcast
St. Philip’s Catholic Church visible across Hankinson

St. Philip's Catholic Church, Hankinson.

 Submitted

The tall spires of St. Philip’s Catholic Church can be seen across Hankinson. The Rev. Scott Sautner serves as pastor at St. Philip’s and its sister church, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church of Fairmount.

Located at 612 Main Ave. S. in Hankinson, St. Philip’s Church can be contacted at 701-242-7327. Weekly Mass is held at 5 p.m. each Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. St. Philip’s Catholic Church invites you to attend Mass and join the congregation at Hankinson or at St. Anthony’s of Fairmount.

