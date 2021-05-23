Stars baseball falls short of state tournament

The Hankinson-Fairmount-Campbell/Tintah-Rosholt-Lidgerwood (HFCTRL) baseball team fell just short of the North Dakota Class B state tournament over the weekend. The Stars were the No. 6 seed in the West Region tournament. They had an explosive third day after being getting to the quarterfinals, just to get dominated by No. 3 seed Northern Cass 3-0.
The Stars needed two wins Friday, May 21 in order to make the state tournament. They started Friday off with a 15-8 victory over No. 5 seed Oak Grove. One thing that didn't change between their matchup with Oak Grove and No. 4 Oakes was their pitching. The Stars gave up 14 runs between the two games and fell 6-3 to Oakes in the consolation quarterfinal round, with an opportunity to get to the semifinals of the Region 1 tournament.
The Stars had a bit of a strange season. Most of their games were either lopsided wins or lopsided losses. They finished their regular season with a 4-9 conference record and a 7-15 record overall.
The Stars will be losing five seniors for next season and they'll look to make a push for the state tournament in 2022.
