The Hankinson-Fairmount-Campbell/Tintah-Rosholt-Lidgerwood (HFCTRL) Stars baseball team played in the quarterfinals of the North Dakota Class B Region 1 tournament against the No. 3 seed Central Cass at Central Cass High School Thursday, May 20. Northern Cass took down the Stars 3-0 as they are now out of contention for the Region 1 Championship.

The Stars had a tough day, only getting three hits and striking out ten times. The pitching held its own and the Stars only surrendered four total hits. 

The toughest inning for the Stars was when they were down 1-0 in the third inning and they surrendered a costly error at third base that sent in two runs to make it 3-0. 

The Stars did not win any of their four matchups during the regular season against Central Cass, but almost capitalized on some chances against the Jaguars this time around. 

They will play in the consolation semi-final against Oak Grove at 3 p.m. Friday, May 21 at Northern Cass High School. 

