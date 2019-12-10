Steinwehr among 26 college students receiving BCBS health scholarship

Mya Steinwehr of Hankinson received a $2,500 health profession scholarship from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Caring Foundation.
This scholarship was awarded to 26 health profession students attending North Dakota colleges, universities or technical colleges. Steinwehr is a nursing student at University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, and is the daughter of Erik and Linda Steinwehr, Hankinson.
The BCBSND Caring Foundation believes in bettering the health and well-being of North Dakotans and one way it fulfills this is by investing in the education of tomorrow’s health care professionals through the Health Profession Scholarship Program. This is the third year the BCBSND Caring Foundation has offered this scholarship to North Dakota students.
