Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

STRATEGIC PLANNING COMMITTEE TIMELINE:

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Lidgerwood began planning for a new grocery before the old grocery store was wrecked in a fire.

Here is the timeline of events to date:

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories