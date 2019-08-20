Here is part two of this week's question, "Were you the student who couldn’t wait to go back to school, or did you dread the end of summer?"
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout
Unlimited article access, anytime, from anywhere, on any device.
Only $1.29/week
Wahpeton Daily News Subscribers:
Digital Access is included with your subscription. Click Here to Activate.
*Subscriptions Billed Monthly • Limited Time Offer
More inside
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.