Now that the world is affected by COVID-19, how important of a role does the local media play?
Karen Speidel
Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Wilkin County confirms first case of COVID-19
-
Wahpeton declares emergency in wake of COVID-19
-
Breck police to enforce shelter-in-place
-
Wednesday South Dakota announces it is halting COVID-19 testing due to lack of supplies
-
2 men in Cass County, ND, positive for COVID-19, officials said today
-
Minnesota reports 287 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday
-
Missing West Fargo man found deceased in Richland County
-
Barbara Lucille Vertin
-
Health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 in Otter Tail County
-
Students share with seniors
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.