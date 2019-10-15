Sts. Peter and Paul Church welcomes you

Morning offering from Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Mantador:
“O Jesus, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I offer you my prayers, works, joys and sufferings of this day for all the intentions of your Sacred Heart, in union with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass throughout the world, for the salvation of souls, the reparation for sins, the reunion of all Christians, and in particular for the intentions of the Holy Father this month. Amen.”
Sts. Peter and Paul is located at 609 Richland County Road 25, Mantador. The pastor is the Rev. Kurtis Gunwall, who shares his duties with St. Anthony’s Catholic Church of Mooreton. The Rev. Gunwall can be reached by calling 701-272-8259.
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Rev. Gunwall invite you to attend weekly Mass, which is held at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday. Look below for our Mass and services times at other area churches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.