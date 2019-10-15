Quantcast
Sts. Peter and Paul Church welcomes you

Morning offering from Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Mantador:

“O Jesus, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I offer you my prayers, works, joys and sufferings of this day for all the intentions of your Sacred Heart, in union with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass throughout the world, for the salvation of souls, the reparation for sins, the reunion of all Christians, and in particular for the intentions of the Holy Father this month. Amen.”

Sts. Peter and Paul is located at 609 Richland County Road 25, Mantador. The pastor is the Rev. Kurtis Gunwall, who shares his duties with St. Anthony’s Catholic Church of Mooreton. The Rev. Gunwall can be reached by calling 701-272-8259.

Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Rev. Gunwall invite you to attend weekly Mass, which is held at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday. Look below for our Mass and services times at other area churches.

