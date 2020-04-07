Students of Month want to own tattoo parlor, be a nurse, cop, veterinarian ...

Nine area high school juniors were named Students of the Month for March by the Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club. They are Jada Wolter of Hankinson, Avery Trittin of Lidgerwood, Thomas Zander of Richland 44, Alexandra Puetz of Wyndmere, Savanna Conzemius and Madelyn Anderson of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Logan Gjerdevig, Alayna Pausch and Gillian Redman of Wahpeton.
Fairmount High School did not submit a Rotary Student of the Month for March.
Wolter starred at state music for an instrumental she performed.
She participates in volleyball, basketball, track, fast pitch softball, Day of Caring, band, choir, dance and drama while attending Hankinson High School.
Trittin was a gold reporter at the 2018 FFA district leadership conference, is a four-year participant in state archery and participated in state music as an instrumentalist.
She participates in archery, dance, FFA, drama and band at Lidgerwood High School.
Zander is a letter winner in football, is certified in CPR and first aid, was named to the all-camp team at the University of Minnesota-Morris football camp and is an honor roll student at Richland 44 High School.
He is involved in football, basketball and track.
Puetz is a four-year qualifier for state speech, three-year qualifier for state music, was part of the University of North Dakota Honor Choir, North Dakota State University Honor Choir, is a state drama participant and took fifth place at the state Poetry Out Loud competition. While at Wyndmere High School, she participates in speech, choir and drama.
Conzemius received an academic letter, was named a Student of Excellence and is an honor roll student at Breckenridge High School.
She participates in Knowledge Bowl, drama, one-act play, wrestling manager, student ambassador, prom committee and is a member of her church youth group.
Anderson is a Breckenridge High School Student of Excellence, received an academic letter and is an honor roll student. She is involved in band.
Gjerdevig participates in football and wrestling while attending Wahpeton High School.
Pausch was a soloist at North Dakota Academy of Dance. She is involved in dance while attending Wahpeton High School.
An artist, Redman received a Best in Show at the Red Door Art Gallery. She is involved in drama at Wahpeton High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.