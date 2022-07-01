Friday, July 1 marked the first day that licensed addiction treatment providers in states bordering North Dakota could access the state’s Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Voucher program.
The change allows North Dakotans living in underserved areas the ability to access vital treatments closer to their homes, the North Dakota Department of Human Services stated. North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25, said the change allows for greater accessibility, convenience and fiscal responsibility.
“Wahpeton residents on the voucher program were unable to go across the river into Breckenridge for the treatment and services they needed,” Mitskog said. “There was so much money that was being wasted in transportation costs. People were required to go to Fargo, taking additional time and missing work.”
Change was needed, Mitskog said. She worked on behalf of Mata Peterson, Life Transformations in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to make the change to North Dakota law. In March 2021, Mitskog testified on behalf of House Bill 1402, which was introduced in Bismarck by the three legislators serving North Dakota District 25: Mitskog, state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, and state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25.
“Out of state substance use treatment programs and providers in underserved areas (will) be eligible for reimbursement through the Substance Use Disorder Voucher program pursuant to the rules adopted by the department,” Mitskog said.
Prior to the greater accessibility of substance use treatment, grants for transportation to preferred providers were available. Transportation was contracted through a local taxi company, Mitskog testified.
“It is questionable if this is cost-effective and a good use of public dollars,” Mitskog said. “In one week, it cost $960 to transport one individual to Fargo for three different days of treatment.”
As of March 2021, the average intensive outpatient substance use treatment program lasted approximately 12 weeks, with three sessions per week. Not having access to closer programs and providers was resulting in higher costs, Mitskog said.
HB 1402, which was previously passed in February 2021 by the North Dakota House with a 91-1 vote, went on to be passed by the North Dakota Senate with a 44-3 vote. The House majority included the pair representing the then-North Dakota District 26, state Reps. Sebastian Ertelt and Kathy Skroch, both R-District 26. The Senate majority did not include then-state Sen. Jason Heitkamp, R-District 26. Prior to redistricting, District 26 included western Richland County, North Dakota.
“Substance use is a serious issue facing our county and region,” Mitskog said in response to the greater accessibility to treatment. “This bill will help individuals with substance use disorders access treatment closer to home. We need to continue to invest in local services and programs.”
The North Dakota Department of Human Services provided more information for addiction treatment providers.
Before applying to participate in the voucher program, interested out-of-state addiction treatment providers must submit an assessment of need identifying current barriers for North Dakotans to access addiction treatment and how they plan to reduce the barriers, the department stated Thursday, June 30. Providers offering person-centered outpatient services and who are in good standing with their respective state’s licensing agency will be considered.
“This enhancement to the voucher program aligns with the department’s key priority – services closer to home,” said Pamela Sagness, behavioral health division director. “When people can eliminate driving long distances and access services as close to their homes as possible, it allows for family and friends to be a part of their lives, which is important for their long-term recovery.”
North Dakota’s Substance Use Disorder voucher program was implemented in 2016 to support eligible people in their personal recovery by reducing financial barriers in accessing addiction treatment and recovery services. It provides reimbursement for services such as screenings, evaluations, individual or group therapy, transportation and peer support, the Department of Human Services stated.
“Over 5,000 people have used the voucher program to receive services from private providers since implementation. Currently, North Dakota has 29 in-state substance use disorder voucher providers,” the department stated. “Anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis should call 211 for immediate help 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, including weekends and holidays.”
