Sue Miller, 91, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at her home.
Visitation was held 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Visitation continued at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Evergreen United Methodist Church, Wahpeton. The Rev. Jen Tyler officiated the service.
Beverly Sue Branson was born on April 16, 1928 to Thad and Sylvia (Andrews) Branson on the family farm south of Fairmount, North Dakota. She grew up on the farm with her sister Jane and attended school in Fairmount. After graduating, she and Jane attended Interstate Business College in Fargo, North Dakota.
On Oct. 14, 1950, Sue was united in marriage to Robert Miller at the United Methodist Church in Fairmount. Together they started their farm south of Wahpeton. Sue was actively involved in the farming operation. Robert passed away on Aug. 15, 2003. Sue continued to work on the farm with her sons until this summer.
Sue also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sue is survived by her children: Cari (Gene) Wefel, Jim (Tammy) Miller, and Jay (Emily) Miller; her grandchildren: Katy (Craig) Barnum, Sara (Ryan) Collison, Matt (Marie) Miller, Tracy (Chad) Swanson, and Erica Miller; her great-grandchildren: Preston, Cash, Colt, Oakley, Luke, Case, and Thomas; her sister, Jane Miller; and her sisters-in-law: Dorothy Miller and Irene (Larry) Staack.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents, Thad and Sylvia Branson; her father- and mother-in-law, Harry and Leora Miller, and her brothers-in-law: Ivan Miller and Donald Miller.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, was in charge of funeral arrangements.
