Summer meals offered for North Dakota students

As students across the state are finishing up another academic year, many families in North Dakota find themselves in circumstances unlike years past.
Distance learning platforms have left many families feeling like summer break has already started. Many students count on eating a hot breakfast and lunch at school each day, as well as afterschool programming to provide an afterschool snack, help with homework, and learn new sports and activities
Fortunately, there are programs in place that ensure North Dakota students continue to receive nutritious meals while school is not in session — even during the summer.
Public schools and food banks throughout the state established “Backpack Programs,” which provide families with food for weekends and scheduled breaks during the school year, as well as summer feeding programs to supplement school meals that students miss during the summer months.
These programs are designed to be discreet, allowing privacy and convenience for families who receive these meals.
FirstLink’s 2-1-1 Helpline maintains a directory of more than 5,500 resources, including out of session school meal sites and programs. Our Call Specialists are trained to screen callers and connect them with as many appropriate resources in their area as possible to best meet their needs.
FirstLink is available 24/7 to provide help and hope to the entire state of North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.
To get connected with resources where you live, dial 2-1-1 or (701) 235-7335 or text your zip code to 898211.
