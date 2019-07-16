Sunday Mass at St. John’s Church is at 8:30 a.m.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church serves Wyndmere in southeastern North Dakota.
St. John’s Pastor is the Rev. Troy Simonsen. Mass is held at 5 p.m. on Saturdays, followed by an 8:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. The church is located at 630 6th St. in Wyndmere and can be reached by calling 701-439-2200.
