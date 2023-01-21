Wahpeton’s city council unanimously rescinded its previous approval of a nominee for the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) board.
Amanda Fisher is a resident of Fairmount, as well as a business co-owner and property owner. Earlier this month, Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht nominated Fisher to be one of the city’s two representatives on the eight-member SVEDA board.
Fisher was elected to the board with a 5-1 vote Tuesday, Jan. 3. The dissenting vote came from 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz. After discussion Tuesday, Jan. 17, about whether a Fairmount resident should represent Wahpeton or Richland County, North Dakota, the rescinding of the earlier vote was approved 7-0.
The SVEDA board, established in November 2017, has not yet had a meeting in 2023. Both of Wahpeton’s most recent representatives, business owner Brad Pauly and Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller, are departing the board. Pauly is retiring and Miller is resigning to prevent a conflict of interest. Miller is now a member of the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority board, responsible for funds that may be used for economic development.
Although the Wahpeton City Council rescinded its approval of Fisher’s election, she can still continue as a SVEDA board candidate. Fisher is one of two candidates as of Jan 17. The other is Wahpeton Public Schools District Board Director Jake Kubela.
The current goal is to interest additional candidates for the two vacant board positions. Candidates would be interviewed before nominations are again brought before the Wahpeton City Council.
SVEDA’s most recent board included Miller and Pauly representing Wahpeton, Commissioner Nathan Berseth and Bob Wurl representing Richland County, Corey Kratcha and Wilkin County Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken representing Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Commission Dennis Larson and Joe Tillman representing Wilkin County, Minnesota.
On Jan. 17, Lambrecht endorsed Fisher. Shortly after, Goltz said why he could not endorse her specifically as a Wahpeton representative.
“Amanda has a vested interest in our city,” Lambrecht said. “She has participated in Wahpeton economic development activities by submitting a housing subdivision proposal, (partnering) in a new business coming to Dakota Avenue, being one of the founding members of the grassroots committee for the (proposed) community center and (she is) a real estate investor also.”
Goltz cited the requirement that SVEDA board members live in the city or county that they represent.
“The (joint powers agreement) specifically mentions equal representation from each political subdivision,” Goltz said. “It specifically mentions residency. … My concern is that with this appointment, we’re setting a new precedent. We can’t go back from it. Once we set a new precedent, those gates are open and we could have kinds of combinations of things that could happen.”