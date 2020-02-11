‘Sweethearts R Us’

Quantcast
Well, the News Monitor doesn’t literally want your sweetheart — just a picture or two of him or her. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Other than candy and flowers, there is no better way to honor that special someone than by sending us a picture or two, or even three. Help the News Monitor celebrate the special people in your life by sending us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

