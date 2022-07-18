Russ and Mary Mauch, Barney, recently entertained a special guest. Martina Christen, 27, who lives near Switzerland’s capital, Bern, stayed with the Mauchs for a two-week period ending Monday, July 11.
Christen is visiting a total of four North Dakota farms as part of the International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE). Each host family hosts a visitor for a period of two weeks. Following a few days in Washington, D.C., and a 4H camp in Fargo, Christen spent her first fortnight in Barney.
When News Monitor visited, Christen had only two hours left with the Mauchs. Here are some observations the trio shared:
Christen will see North Dakota beyond the Red River Valley
Her itinerary also includes time in Robinson, Amidon and McHenry, North Dakota. “I’m very used to hills and mountains in Switzerland,” Christen said. “Because of that, I want to see the flat and wide land. I want to see big farms. Because of that, I am here. I am very excited to see the Badlands. There will be a farm with beef, different from this farm.”
Don’t let the name fool you
International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE) is open to participants between ages 19-30. Russ Mauch, who participated in the program as a young adult, currently serves on the national board. “You have to have an interest in agriculture,” he said. “Martina is a civil engineer, but she knows everything about farming in Switzerland.”
Martina’s interests developed early
“I was growing up on the farm with my parents,” she said. “I have two siblings, a brother and a sister, and they are also interested in farming. I am also interested in farming, but I am working as a civil engineer.” In Martina’s teens, her family sold some land which was redeveloped. She became interested in how plans are drawn up and implemented, which led to office experience and a university education in civil engineering.
Wide open spaces
Russ Mauch, who grows corn, soybeans and sugar beets, introduced Martina to flat lands and expansive farming. Her family’s farm has 40 acres, making it small even by Swiss standards. The family is also involved in business, producing wood chips to provide heat for local schools and families, and compost for farmers. “We have only the 40 acres,” she said. “It’s very, very small when you see these big farms here.”
Homes and visitors
Martina’s family lives in a 250-year-old home back in Switzerland. While in Barney, she enjoyed bonding with the Mauchs. “We have hosted three times and we’ve learned something new each time,” Russ Mauch said. “It broadens our field of vision, our horizons of how people live and operate and what they do. Martin, Mary and I went down to Bloomington, Illinois. I think I had 1,000 questions over the 10 hours going down there and 1,000 more for the other 10 hours.”
Getting to know you
One of Martina’s best experiences with Mary Mauch was when they prepared Swiss braided bread. Mary joked that it will take a while longer until she has perfected the food. Nevertheless, it was a good bonding experience for the two women. “They can show me their normal life in a normal week and I can show them what I’m doing in my home,” Martina said.
Culture shock? Not exactly
The Mauchs, parents of three and grandparents of three, were surprised by what Swiss farmers wear. “In Switzerland, the young farmers like to wear bibs (overalls),” Martina said. “Most of the time in the winter, when it’s cold, they’re wearing grey and green bibs. Every farmer here is wearing jeans.” The Mauchs and Martina laughed at the possibility of bibs making a comeback in the states. “Most of the time, the trends are coming from America, not the other way,” she said.
Just what is a Swiss farm worth and how does it operate?
Well, for starters, land is bought per square meter, so small purchases are made. An acre of Swiss land would cost between $60,000-$120,000 in American money. Values also go up if a house is intended, which is a reason why homes tend to last long after they are built. Genetically modified organism (GMO) farming is also forbidden. Approximately 95 percent of farming occurs in the conventional (non-organic) sense and if any chemical spraying is done, it has to be reported and is only possible when the government allows it. Swiss farmland can only be used for making food, not for fuel sources like ethanol, Martina said. The country also does not have high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and especially clean water.
Final thoughts?
“This has been a wonderful two weeks visiting with Martina,” Russ Mauch said. “I think we got more out of it than she did.” “It’s interesting to see how you live and learn more about your life,” Mary Mauch said. “I’ve gotten to see the big farms, the wide, flat land and learn more about the many differences,” Martina said.
