Take a bite out of that bread — it sure tastes great

Finally. I successfully made home-made white bread from scratch.
Imagine horns blowing and a ticker tape parade — that is exactly how I felt about this accomplishment. There are many things that can go wrong with making bread, and they did last time I tried. Someone was looking out for me this time because my white bread was wonderful.
It all starts with using the right materials. Last week’s fiasco likely came down to two things — not using bread flour, which has a different protein level than all-purpose flour, and compressed yeast that has a different ratio to instant yeast. I might have gotten the measurements wrong with the compressed yeast. Math is not my strong point and this included the use of fractions.
Immediately upon starting this new recipe it was easy to see ingredients coming together. The yeast actually bloomed, meaning it bubbled like it was supposed to five minutes into the process. I was very accurate about getting the temperature of the water correct and used a meat thermometer to ensure lukewarm was between 110 and 115 degrees.
The only thing I couldn’t be part of was when it came time to divide the dough because I had to make an emergency run to the hardware store for more thin set as my husband was running low and needed more to complete a tiling project. Still preparing for a graduation that might not happen — a whole new story.
The directions for this recipe are easy to follow. The recipe does call for all-purpose flour, but I used bread flour instead, after reading yet another “tip” by master baker Paul Hollywood of the Great British Baking Show fame.
The other recipe we tried was Irish spaghetti from the “Marvelous Minnesota” cookbook, which featured recipes from the Minnesota Federation of Women’s Clubs.
My daughter Ally actually made the Irish spaghetti Wednesday. She said the recipe was easy to follow, but didn’t provide much in the way of directions. Not being a routine baker or cook, she wasn’t entirely sure what to do after browning the hamburger, then sauteing the onion and celery since to her the recipe wasn’t specific about what to do at that point.
She called and we decided since she started it early enough to put it in the crock pot on high all afternoon. It also can be simmered on the stove top for several hours too.
The Irish spaghetti was very filling. It definitely doesn’t have the assortment of spices found in the Italian version. It was good, just not sure anyone in my family will be keen on leftovers since they found it dull in flavor.
White Bread
4 1/2 teaspoons instant yeast
3/4 cup - plus - 2 2/3 cups warm water divided
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 T salt
3 T unsalted butter, cubed, at room temperature
9 to 10 cups flour (I used bread flour, although recipe calls for all-purpose flour)
3 T unsalted butter, melted, for brushing the tops of the bread
Oven 400 degrees
In the bowl of a mixer, stir to dissolve the yeast in 3/4 cup of warm water and let it sit for five minutes. Yeast packet called for lukewarm water 110 to 115 degrees. Add the remaining 2 2/3 cups water, sugar, salt, room temperature butter and five cups of the flour and stir to combine.
Using a dough hook, mix on low speed and gradually add the remaining flour until the dough is soft and tacky, but not sticky (you may not need to use all of the flour). Continue to knead until a soft ball of dough forms and clears the sides of the bowl, about 7 to 10 minutes.
Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl and turn it over so it is completely coated. Cover with plastic wrap and set in a draft-free place to rise until doubled in size, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Turn the dough onto a clean, lightly floured surface. Gently press it all over to remove any air pockets. Divide the dough in two. Work with one piece at a time. Gently pat it into a 9-by-12 inch rectangle. Roll up the rectangle, starting on the short end, into a very tight cylinder. Pinch to seal the seams and ends. Tuck the ends of the roll into the dough and place into greased 9-inch loaf pans. Cover the loaves loosely and place in a draft-free area until doubled in size, 30 to 45 minutes.
Position an oven rack on the lowest setting and preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Brush the loaves with some of the melted butter. Bake the loaves for 30 to 35 minutes, rotating halfway through until golden brown. An instant read thermometer inserted into the center should read 195 degrees.
Remove from the oven and immediately brush with more of the melted butter. Allow to cool for 10 minutes, then remove from pans and cool completely before slicing. Bread can be stored in an airtight bread bag or wrapped tightly in plastic wrap at room temperature for up to four days. It can be frozen to one month.
Irish Spaghetti
1 pound hamburger
2 pieces celery, diced
1 large diced onion, diced
1 can mushroom soup
1 beef Bouillon cube
1 can stems and pieces mushrooms
2 tsp. water
2 small cans tomato sauce
1 small can tomato paste
1 tsp. garlic salt
2 tsp. salt
Pinch cayenne pepper
Brown hamburger. Add and saute onion and celery. Pour off excess fat. Add remaining ingredients and simmer several hours on the stove top or for six to eight hours in the slow cooker. Several hours before serving, melt 1/2 to 3/4 pound of cheese in sauce. Serve over spaghetti noodles. Top the spaghetti and noodles with Parmesan cheese.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.