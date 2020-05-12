Take a look back at News From the Past featuring the Fairmount News

From the Fairmount News archives:
30 YEARS AGO - May 10, 1990
Two positions are up for election in the Fairmount school district election this year. Francis Rubish, incumbent, re-filed for a three-year term. Francis Klein, whose three-year term expires this year, did not file. Ruth Noel and Charlotte Ladwig filed for three-year terms.
A post-pounding ceremony for a proposed new Fairmount Masonic Lodge was held April 28, during the Tri-State meeting of the Masonic fraternity. According to Worshipful Master Rick Snyder of the Fairmount lodge, a new building is being planned and organized by the Fairmount Masons and the Eastern Star. “We’re close to our goal of raising money,” said Snyder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.