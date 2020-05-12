Quantcast
Take a look back at News From the Past featuring the Fairmount News

This picture of the future home of the Tri-State Masonic Lodge first appeared in the May 10, 1990 edition of the Fairmount News.

 News Monitor archives

From the Fairmount News archives:

30 YEARS AGO - May 10, 1990

Two positions are up for election in the Fairmount school district election this year. Francis Rubish, incumbent, re-filed for a three-year term. Francis Klein, whose three-year term expires this year, did not file. Ruth Noel and Charlotte Ladwig filed for three-year terms.

A post-pounding ceremony for a proposed new Fairmount Masonic Lodge was held April 28, during the Tri-State meeting of the Masonic fraternity. According to Worshipful Master Rick Snyder of the Fairmount lodge, a new building is being planned and organized by the Fairmount Masons and the Eastern Star. “We’re close to our goal of raising money,” said Snyder.

