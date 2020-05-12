Take a look back at News From the Past featuring the Hankinson News

From the Hankinson News archives:
100 YEARS AGO - May 13, 1920
The baseball season for 1920 will be opened in Hankinson next Sunday afternoon when Fairmount’s salaried bunch of ball tossers will try to add another to their early season string of victories.
The Cole Brothers Circus is coming May 19. This show is advertised as different, not only in name, but in fact. Everything is new, clean and good to look at. Even Prof. Bronson’s big brass band is not a continuous roar of discord, with amateurs trying to play music.
The anti-Townley republican state convention this afternoon nominated Attorney General William Langer as their candidate for governor to oppose the non-partisan league candidate at the June primary election.
75 YEARS AGO - May 10, 1945
Herman Weber of Belford township, appeared before the Board of County Commissioners, in regard to the dam across the Wild Rice, which has caused him damage due to the fact the dam was built too high.
Victory in Europe Day was made official early Tuesday morning when President Truman and Prime Minister Churchill announced over the radio Germany had unconditionally surrendered to Allied Forces.
50 YEARS AGO - May 7, 1970
A Hankinson senior citizen and vice president of the Hankinson Senior Citizens organization was selected queen of Richland County at the 1970 Senior Citizens Talent and Hobby Show.
About 60 men, youths and youngsters got together Sunday afternoon, and with the aid of nine or ten pickup trucks, proceeded to clean up all the ditches of the main roads coming into Hankinson. A majority of the refuse collected was beer and pop cans.
Bandsman of the Year trophy award went to David Olig. The award is determined by popular vote of the members of the band.
