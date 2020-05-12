Take a look back at News From the Past featuring the Lidgerwood Monitor

From the Lidgerwood Monitor archives:
100 YEARS AGO - May 13, 1920
“Reports have come to me from Lidgerwood I have been endorsed by the nonpartisan league for the office of sheriff. This is a falsehood... You may assure the people of Lidgerwood that if they elect me sheriff, that no party will have any strings attached or dictate to me.”—Thomas A. (Paddy) Fisher, candidate for sheriff.
“It looks like a wet season and a bumper crop for Montana,” sings editor of Wolf Point Herald. The Treasure State had an abundance of moisture this spring and as a result prosperity looms large on her horizon.
70 YEARS AGO - May 11, 1950
A protest meeting is scheduled to be held in Hankinson to discuss the location of highway 81. Probable cause of the meeting was the action of the county commissioners in refusing to consider a motion passed last fall to top the Hankinson-Mooreton road.
Adults have been enviously watching the high school group gracefully roll around St. John’s hall. They will have a chance to show their stuff for one evening before packing the roller skates away for the summer months, it has been decided to throw roller skating open for all adults.
55 YEARS AGO - May 7, 1970
Lidgerwood will send four boys to Boys State in Fargo during June. Going from Lidgerwood will be Paul Walker, Duaine L. Berndt, Michael Kaczynski and Leon Randall.
Much to the surprise of everyone concerned, a total of 1,184 people were listed as desiring work of some kind—whether full time, part time or seasonal.
West Richland farmers made good progress on getting small grain into the ground over the week end. This is still the latest spring in 20 years. Some early-seeded grain is up, yet some fields are still too wet. In the southern part of Sargent, field work got a good start.
