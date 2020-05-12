Take a look back at Richland County News-Monitor's News From the Past

From the Richland County News-Monitor archives:
25 YEARS AGO - May 10, 1995
Continuing the News Monitor’s series on World War II veterans, Joe Hejtmanek of Mantador was featured in the newspaper. He was quick to point out his stint during World War II was behind the front line. He didn’t see “any real” combat, he said.
Lidgerwood Park Board is taking the plunge this year. The Lidgerwood Pool must undergo some extensive renovation this year, which will cost about $12,000.
Cool, wet weather has caused some concerns among area farmers. The farmers haven’t been this late getting into their fields since 1979.
15 YEARS AGO - May 10, 2005
Alex Asp, a senior at Hankinson High School, went on a fund-raising campaign so the school has an Automated External Defibrillator. This unit is compatible with a more advanced version in the Hankinson Ambulance.
The Lidgerwood Woman’s Club held their annual banquet for honor students. The women honored 13 Lidgerwood students with a formal dinner. Students include Susie Harles, Sylvia Grubb, Bryce Knaust, Brock Nash, Courtney Haase, Amber Mattson, DeeRae Honl, Stephanie Murack, Holly Frolek, Amanda Skroch, Brittney Hrdlicka and Cristin Haase.
10 YEARS AGO - May 11, 2010
Lidgerwood councilman Gary Scheffler is upset about how NeTia Richards portrayed the city to media outlets about installing either a stop or yield sign at intersections outside the school because she feels people are driving too fast. “Until she (Richards) apologizes to the city, I’m not willing to put in a stop sign,” Scheffler said. “I resent how she portrayed the city with the media.”
Megan Tiegs, Jenna Klosterman, Gina Vosberg and Eric Breker are all local winners of the annual Theodore Sedler scholarship.
