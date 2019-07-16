Taking a break up on the deck

I was out on the patio Sunday morning with a good cup of coffee and a nice cigar (don’t judge) admiring the tardy blooms that arrived after Mother Nature stutter-stepped through June, rationing sunshine as if we didn’t have 6.4 billion years before it goes dark.
James Taylor’s rendition of “Up on the Roof,” shuffled into my headphones while a pair of barn swallows took turns perching on a shepherd’s hook just a few feet away. After years of trying to keep them out of my garage — they’d come in through the pet door — we’ve brokered a treaty. They get one nest under the eves, where they are raising yawning-mouthed youngsters. I trust that they are fulfilling their daily quota of 850 mosquitos (look it up).
The song goes:
When this old world starts getting me down,
And people are just too much for me to face,
I climb way up to the top of the stairs,
And all my cares just drift right into space,
On the roof, it’s peaceful as can be,
And there the world below can’t bother me...
It’s easy to get wrapped up in the news cycle, and as a journalist, I consume a lot of news. It’s my homework. I consciously try to maintain a broader perspective. News, after all, is driven by negative actions. There’s no story when the plane lands safely. But maintaining perspective has never been more difficult. Even Independence Day came with its controversies.
I’m getting better at switching off the tube in the evenings and stepping out onto the deck on a clear night to look at the stars. This is my reality. Nature soothes me.
In recent springs, I’ve been planting flowers, and even though over the years I killed so many ferns that I’m wanted in Boston for first degree plant slaughter, I may be developing a green thumb. I don’t think it’s gangrene.
This year, my son Dylan put in some perennial gardens for me, thereby assuming the mantle of favorite child for now. Some of the plants came from one of my mother’s gardens. She’s easing up as her 80th birthday approaches. She’s retiring one garden. I dug up some of her tiger lilies and some peonies that came originally from the garden of a kindly old character I knew as a kid.
The peonies are thriving, and Mom’s tiger lilies are in proud, full bloom. Of course, the transplants are my favorites. I tend to them and to the memories they evoke as I forget, for a while, the day’s forgettable news.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.