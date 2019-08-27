Tangen: ‘This football season will be special’

There is little glory in being a football lineman.
The quarterback and running backs get credit for finding holes in the defense. Little thought is given to how those holes happen in the first place.
“I talked to the linemen Thursday night. They are the ones who are going to be dripping sweat. They are the ones who are going to be banged up. They are the ones who will be in the trenches all the time. If they put in the work, it will show up in the scoreboard,” said Tri-State coach Fernando Reese.
Friday night at home in Rosholt, South Dakota, the Tri-State linemen held off Wyndmere-Lidgerwood to shut out the Warbirds 48-0 in both team’s season opener.
The Warbirds had trouble sustaining their drives, said coach Scott Strenge, who called Tri-State hungry.
Elsewhere, Hankinson tried to come from behind against Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page, but were unable to sustain their offensive momentum, falling 40-26.
Scoring:
TS - Sam Viger 3 yard run (Derick Carl run).
TS - Carl 50 yard pass to Hayden Lick (Carl pass to Lick).
TS - Carl 2 yard run (Carl pass to Viger)
TS - Carl 17 yard pass to Tyler Leverson (Jared Tangen run)
TS - Carl 7 yard run (Carl pass to Tangen)
TS - Carl 35 yard pass to Lick (Viger run)
