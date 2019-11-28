Thankfulness runs rampant down Hankinson Public School's hallways

Family and friends is the common theme found among Hankinson third and fifth graders who wrote about what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Hankinson 3rd graders
There are many things I am thankful for. I am most thankful for my dad. He is the best. I am thankful for my pets, Fargo and Pickles. Even though they are crazy, I still love them. And I am also thankful for animals.
Berkeley Bohnenstingl
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my faimly, my friends, and my school. I like my school because I can see my friends. I’m thankful for friends because I can play with them. I’m thankful for my faimly because they help me with stuff.
Evan Onchuck
This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for my famly. Why? Because they have my back. I’m thankful for my friend Kaisa (Kay-sh-a) because she is nice, cute, happy, and MY friend. And I’m thankful for Ireland because she is nice, cute, and lovely.
Lillie Grohnke
There are many things I am thankful for like my family and my friends and food and water.
Cannon Falk
I am thankful for my cousins and my grandma and grandpa. I am thankful for my uncle and aunt.
Brock Anderson
This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for my friends, family memders and my techer beacase she’s the best.
Destiney Hamling
There are many things I am thankful for: my family, dogs, eraser, pencil, and my school.
Hunter Welch
This Thanksgiving I am thankfull for my friends and family. Thanksgiving is a time of year whene come together whith your famly. There are many thing to do. My faveret is spending time whith famly, the great feast, and saying what your thankfull for. HAVE A GREAT THANKSGIVING!
Kasia Monilaws
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my family, my house, my cousin because my cousins are silly and crazy.
Lauryn Bladow
I am thankful for my xbox and my family and shelter. My favirate xbox game is Madden 20.
Conner Mauch
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for family, shelter, and my friends. If we did not have this we would be a sad life if we did not have these amazing people. Please respect your friends, pets, family and your cousins because when they’re gone you can’t see any more just like you wont have another life but you can always have a diffrent stuffed animal.
Jessa Prochnow
This Thanksgiving I am going to a Monster Jam and I am going to a Hotel and I am going swimming. We are staying their for four days. My Aunt and Uncle are taking me, Jordell and Kainan. The Monster Jam is in Sioux Falls. This is what I am Thankful for.
Dredon Buck
Hankinson 5th graders
I am grateful for my family cuase they know me best. My family is great they are the best they help me when I feel sad or mad. I am so greatfull for mu faily. I am also thankful for my friends cuase they are always there for me they never let me down. They are the best friends I could possibly ever had. I am thankfull for food water shelter all of it cuase it helps me survive. I woudn’t be alive right now without food, water, or shelter cuase those are the main things I need to survive. I am always thankful for school So I can learn all new things so I can be smart and go to college I can also go on trips by reading and we have so many events here in hankinson. I am greatfull for money cuase if we didnt have money we wouldn’t be able to have close or have food.
Griffin Boll
I love Thanksgiving because it reminds me of all the people who help us like firefighters, polise, and the army. I’m especially thankful for my Dad because He is a police officer. and works for are family and protets us. I also appreciate my grampa because He was in the army and He tells us storys about the army in a funn way. Finly i’m greatful for the army because they fight for are freedom and keep up safe.
Jax Hernandez
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate family, friends, music and art. I’m especially for family/friends because they help and support me all out through life, and always listen to what you have to say. P. S. I wrote family/friends because friends are like family to move. I also appreciate music because it keeps me in a happy feeling and helps me consentrate harder. My favourite band is “Twenty One Pillots.” Finally, I’m grateful for art because it is fund to use it for painting, sketching and ect. And also fun to make. As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reason to be thankful. podcasts, wifi, and bikes are very important to me.
Henry Von Bank
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things, and I’m thankful for. I appreciate family, firends, and grandma. I’m specially thankful for family because I can always count on them when I need them. I aslo appreciate friends because you can hang out with friends. Finally, I’m grateful for my grandma because she got me a lot of games and stuffed animals. As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. Family, friends, and grandmas are very important to me.
Isaiah Ibarra
I am thankful for my family because in are faimly when my Grandma was sick ever day we would go or some would go see here Im thankful for food because I eat every day and I cook stoff at my aunts house. I thankful for my brother, he will play even if he does not.
Kade Hentz
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate freinds, family and my older sister. I’m especially thankful for my little brother because he plays with me alot. When I’m sad he makes me laugh. So I always think nobody has a better brother then me. I also appreciate my mom because she tought me how to cook and she is so nice and I love her. Finally, I’m grateful for my dad because he does everything like driveing to the doctor when my mom is sitting with me in the backseat. As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that i have many reasons to be thankful. My mom, my dad, and my siblings are very important to me.
Alexandra McAvoy
I am thankful for my family, home, classmates. I am thankful for my family because they have always been there for me, and trust me I have a big family. My dad, mom, brother, cousins lots of cousins, Aunts and Uncles. I am thankful fore my class. They are like family they are always there for me we are like a big family.
Ella Peterson
I relly relly relly appreciate god becuse he made us and we wouldn’t have an earth without him no food no nothing I appreciate sheter from storms and snow brrrr And that’s what I am thankful for.
Trevor Foertsch
I’m thankful for my teacher because she helps me learn new staff. I am also thankful for my family because they are there when I need them. I am also thankful for my friends because they help me get back up.
Victoria Champlin
Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate family, food, and friends. I’m especially thankful for family beause tehey help when im dont feel good. I also appreciate friends because they help when I need help. Finally, I’m grateful for food beause when I get hungry. I love all kinds of food. I want to give homless people food. As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. Family, friends, and food are very important to me.
Adryanna Stirling
I am thankful for the veterans who serve our countries and give there freedom thanks veterans that serve us every year.
Haylee Mauch
I’m thankful for sports because I’m a good partner. They teach me to be active and it is fun. I’m also thankful for my family because they help me when I’m low. They are nice to me and like me. Finally I’m thankful for friends because I have some one to play with, to have some one to talk to also.
Gunnar Bladow
I am thakful for my family because they are there when I am sad or happy. They are for me.
Trae Brown
I am thankful for food because without food I would die. I also appreaciate all of my friends for being there for me when I make bad choices. Finally I also appreaciate my family they do so much for me when I need it and when I want it they support me through good times and bad.
Amla Prochnow
Thanskgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate family, friends and food. I’m especially thankful for my family because they took care of me ever sins I was a baby. I love my family so much. I also appreciate my friend because they’re alwas there for me when I’m feeling blue. Finally, I’m grateful for food because without food people will die. I don’t want to see a lot of people sad that there family is died. As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. Family, friends, and long lost relitives are very important to me.
Memphis Wolfe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.