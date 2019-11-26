Thanksgiving is a reminder to be thankful

This finalizes what area school children are thankful for this Thanksgiving:
Lidgerwood 3rd graders
“On Thanksgiving I am thankful for a lot of things. I am thankful for my family because they keep me safe. I am thankful for Hailly’s Hope because they help me with my Dyslexia. I am thankful for the Eagles because my cousin plays for the Eagles ...”
Adeline Stenvold
“On Thanksgiving I am thankful for a lot of things. I am thankful for God becaus he made us and he is cool. SnaKes are cool and that is why I’m thankful for them and they are strong. I am thankful for Thanksgiving becaus it is a holiday. On Thanksgiving these are some of the thing that I am thankful for.”
Aaron Martinez
“On Thanksgiving, a lot of things I’m thankful for. My friends I’m thankful for. They make me feel better sometimes. I am thankful for my cousin Kolter because he makes me feel like a brother. My home I’m thankful for. It keeps my famly safe and happy ...”
Korben Bohnenstingl
“These are so many things I am thankful for on Thanksgiving. I am thankful for family because they’re nice. I am thankful for my pets because they’re nice to people. On Thanksgiving these are some of the things that am thankful for.”
Lexi Hathaway
Lidgerwood 4th graders
“I’m thankful for food. My friends. My family. My teachers. My pets, water, cars.”
MaLena Just
“I’m thankful for … A mom and dad, I’m thankful for a roof over my head. I’m thankful for friends and food. I’m thankful for schools, and teacher’s. I’m thankful for my life, and air. I’m thankful for everything.”
Sebastian Kackman
“Thanksgiving is a thankful holiday. One thing I’m thankful for is my family my brother Greyson my sister Quinn my mom my dad Devan and Taylor. Another thing is my dog Lola ...”
Bentley Lane
“I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful for my life. I’m thankful for my friends. I’m thankful for my pets. I’m thankful for a home. I’m thankful for food.”
Keegan Bohnenstingl
“I am thankful for my family, my friends, my pets, my house, my clothes, food and water. I am thankful my family and I have the money to provide for us. I am thankful that we have books to read and people to learn from. I am thankful that we can have adventures so life isn’t so boring ...”
Ava Frolek
“I’m thankful for my family and friends. I am thankful for my dad and siblings. I’m thankful for my aunts and cousins, my stuffed animals. I’m thankful for how I was born.”
Willow Steinlicht
“I am thankful for my loving family. I am thankful for my adorable turtle. I am especially thankful for my friends and teachers ... I’m thankful for a beautiful loving world called Earth.”
Mackenzie Myers
“I am thankful for my family. Also for my friends. I am thankful for my pets. I am thankful for my house. I am thankful for a lot of things that probably doesn’t exist like unicorns. I’m still thankful for them though.”
Kylie Ceroll
Fairmount 6th graders
“I am thankful for being single. I am also thankful for my personality. The thing I am most thankful for is me.”
Jami Amundson
“I am thankful for my family because I have great parents, brothers, uncles, and siblings. I’m also thankful for my house because not a lot of people have houses or a home. The last thing I’m thankful for is my food because a lot of people need food to survive.”
Diego Beas
“I am thankful for my mom, Kenny, and my house. I am also thankful for my little brother, my grandma, and Leagha. The last thing I am thankful for is my life.”
Cole Litton
“I am thankful to be able to go to church and learn about God. I’m thankful for family and friends. I’m thankful for a home and food.”
Grace Martin
“I am thankful for my family and friends. I’m thankful for the sport of basketball. I’m thankful for my life.”
Valerie Mendoza
“I am thankful for getting to spend time with my wonderful family. I am thankful for having generous friends. I am thankful for everything I’ve gotten.”
Cindy Perez
“I am thankful to be alive with family, the outdoors, and to help others. I’m thankful for veterans, freedom, and history. I’m also thankful to work.”
Gabriel Stelton-Keenan
