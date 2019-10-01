The good times roll away with deaths of these music legends

I never got to see Eddie Money play, but I tried. He was one of the headliners at an outdoor concert in the late 1970’s, but he scratched. One of those rock-n-roll deals.
But we still had Nazareth (Love Hurts), Black Oak Arkansas — Go Jim Dandy — a band that was the Joan Jett and the Blackhearts of their day. They were seemingly on every bill in every town. The Atlanta Rhythm Section (Imaginary Lover) was there, and so was Bob Welch (Sentimental Lady), the guy who saved Fleetwood Mac until Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks showed up to really launch them.
Missing Eddie Money was a disappointment. From that first album cover, cigarette in hand, long hair flowing, the camera catching him turning to the lens... well, he had swagger that matched his hook-filled songs and New York street growl.
He’d been a cop. Maybe I heard that from Casey Kasem... Maybe I read it Rolling Stone...
It’s become a ritual I repeat too often these days. When a touchstone from my youth dies, I research them. What you may find if you do the same, is Eddie Money was one of the good guys, someone who signed autographs in the lobby long after the show was over. The real deal in a plastic world. He was 70.
We lost Ric Ocasek last week, too. He was either 70 or 75 depending on the source. You hear people talk about how things changed for them when they first heard Elvis or the Beatles, and in those cases, they changed the world. Ocasek and the Cars were part of a seismic shift in sound arriving in the late 1970s.
New Wave. Punk Rock. Art Rock. Blondie. Elvis Costello. Talking Heads, and of course, the sleek, spacey, Cars.
Ocasek wasn’t even the best singer in the band. That was the late Benjamin Orr, the guy with the looks and voice to be a frontman. But when you think of the Cars, you think of Ocasek, that tall, thin, sunglasses-wearing geek, so odd looking he was beyond cool. Ocasek wasn’t from Boston. He was from Pluto.
He wrote brilliant songs. And that voice... those disaffected, unemotional, almost spooky vocals. When he sings, “Let the good times roll,” you aren’t really sure if he means it, and therein lies the heart of rock-n-roll. That F-U attitude. .
Rest in peace Eddie... Rest in peace Ric... Wait. No. Hell no. Blow the roof off the damn place, fellas. Blow out the windows. Play something in the key of loud. Let the good times roll.
There are only a few truly great albums produced in each generation, but “The Cars” in 1978 was perfect. How do you top that? The answer is, you don’t. Don’t fault them for failing the impossible. But they were great enough to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.
I was a cemetery gardener watering petunias with my headphones on when the music stopped and a radio newsman told us Elvis was dead. My buddy and I were watching Monday Night Football when Howard Cosell told us John Lennon was gone. I don’t remember who was playing. The score? Senseless Evil 1, World 0.
One thing is certain, sooner or later, rock-n-roll will kill ya.
Tom Petty. Amy Winehouse. David Bowie. Jim Croce.
The Road. Alcohol. Drugs. Demons. Airplanes. Time.
Something’s gonna get you, and as the number of orbits I complete around the sun accumulate, dying at 70 or 75, or whatever the truth is, seems awfully young. I take solace knowing Keith Richards is immortal.
