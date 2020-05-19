The perfect weeknight meal — tasty and quick to make

This is a spin on a traditional Italian sauce full of flavorful spices. Serve this over pasta or rice to take advantage of all the juicy drippings. It’s a great weeknight meal as it is ready in less than 30 minutes.
Try this sauce with seared scallops or flaky white fish like tilapia or grouper. How about walleye? The fresh hit of basil to finish feels clean on the palate. Take the spice down for kids and sensitive eaters. Thinking ahead, if you love the spice, use this sauce as a dipping sauce for shrimp cocktail at your next get-together.
Shrimp with spicy tomato sauce
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 pound shrimp, large-size, peeled and deveined (21-25 per pound)
4 teaspoons minced garlic, divided
3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste
28 ounces canned tomatoes, whole, in juice, coarsely crushed
1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped
Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp, 1 teaspoon garlic and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Saute until shrimp are just cooked through, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove shrimp to a plate.
Heat 1 more teaspoon oil in same skillet over low heat. Add remaining tablespoon garlic and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring a few times, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Add tomatoes and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt to skillet. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, scraping any browned bits of food from bottom of skillet. Simmer until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes.
Return shrimp and any juices to skillet, heat through. Stir in basil until wilted. Remove from heat. Stir in remaining 1 teaspoon oil and season with additional crushed red pepper, if desired. Yields a generous 3/4 cup per serving.
