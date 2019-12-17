The rivalry between two S.D. neighbors

Sometimes when I grab my trusty grain scoop to shovel snow, I think of Alice Humphries and Sena Glover, two widows who lived across the street from each other in Frederick, South Dakota.
As a kid I did odd jobs, delivered papers, mowed lawns, shoveled sidewalks and raked leaves for my spending money. Alice and Sena were two of my best customers.
Alice lived in a tiny house on our block my mother later turned into a ceramics shop. Her path to was comprised of planks and wooden steps chiseled into an embankment that led to the street. The planks got slick in winter, so I shoveled down to the grass on either side so Alice, who seemed frail, could walk on the less-slippery tundra in the ankle high rubber boots she wore in the winter. There was no set fee for my services. “Pay me what it’s worth,” I’d say, but Alice often paid above what market might have dictated.
There was a towering Dutch Elm over her house, now deceased, but it didn’t take too much time to rake her small yard. Maybe two hours, for which she gave me $20 one day. As a matter of perspective, minimum wage in the early Seventies was about $2.
Then it was time to take on Sena’s yard. She lived in a unique and stately home constructed of round glacial stones from area rock piles. Along with the shoveling and raking, sometimes I did handyman chores for her.
Sena’s yard was large and shaded by trees and bushes that produced a prodigious amount of leaves. I filled bag after bag with leaves and it seemed like I was barely making a dent. Seven sweaty hours later I was done. Sena asked how much I wanted and I gave my usual answer. I knew she’d be fair.
Then the interrogation began. Sena had her pride and for some reason a bit of a fiscal rivalry with Alice. “That’s between Alice and me,” I said, holding firm to the Leaf Raker’s Code of Ethics. “You just pay me what it’s worth.” But Sena wouldn’t let it go. Back and forth we went until she wore me down.
“Well,” I said, completely exasperated, as she leaned forward, smug and victorious, “I guess it came out to $10 an hour...” The echo of my sentence was still in the air when she barked, “I’m not paying that.”
“Well, you asked!” I snapped back.
We glared at each other for a moment.
She grumbled and huffed a while about the unrealistic expectations of my pampered generation and how we’d be the ruination of everything. Meanwhile, she rifled around in her purse, finally handing me two wrinkled twenties. That was more than enough. “Thank you, Sena.”
She had a curmudgeonly spark in her eyes when I turned to leave, and I like to imagine that when my back was turned to walk out that door she allowed herself a satisfied smile, sitting there on her throne. She was majestic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.