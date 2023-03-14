The spirit of a good time downtown lives on

 News Monitor file photo

Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View series highlights history in the Southern Red River Valley. This installment looks at how “main drags” affect a community.

At least once a year, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, has a “fun evening for a small town.”

The 2022 Cruise Night included more than 170 different cars, from muscle vehicles to a mail truck. It was an impressive showing for the 15th annual event on Wiley Avenue in Lidgerwood.
'Lidgerwood’s rich heritage stems from the German, Bohemian, Norwegian and Polish people who first settled here and created a city on the North Dakota prairie,' News Monitor reported in 2015.
Over the years, Cruise Night has included local shops offering sales and food being served by the Knights of Columbus.


