The week in SCHOOL CALENDARS

Pirate Archery hosts a two-day archery tournament Friday and Saturday at the school gym.

HANKINSON

• Thursday, Jan. 23 - Richland JH BBB here, 4:30 p.m.; GBB at Central Cass, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 24 - University of North Dakota honor band and choir through Sunday; Hankinson archery tournament; Maple Valley BBB here, 7:30 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 27 - Wyndmere-Lidgerwood JH BBB here, 4:30 p.m.; BBB at Sargent Central, 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 28 - Milnor-North Sargent JH BBB here, 4:30 p.m.; Richland GBB here, 7:30 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Jan. 22 - early release at Wyndmere.

• Thursday, Jan. 23 - UND honor choir and band through Sunday; Milnor-North Sargent JH BBB at Wyndmere, 4:30 p.m.; Northern Cass GBB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 24 - Tri-State JH BBB at Wyndmere, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot, S.D., GBB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 25 - Lidgerwood 3-4 grades BB practice, 10 a.m., school gym; Wyndmere speech at North Sargent.

• Sunday, Jan. 26 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Jan. 27 - JH BBB at Hankinson, 4:30 p.m.; Kindred BBB at Wyndmere, 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 28 - Kindred JH BBB at Wyndmere, 4:30 p.m.; GBB at Maple Valley, 7:30 p.m.; BBB at Oakes, 7:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Thursday, Jan. 23 - Enderlin GBB at Fairmount, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 24 - JH BBB at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (Wyndmere), 4:30 p.m.; BBB at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 25 - speech meet at North Sargent.

• Monday, Jan. 27 - Oak Grove BBB at Fairmount, 7:30 p.m. (parents night).

• Tuesday, Jan. 28 - GBB at Northern Cass, 7:30 p.m.

