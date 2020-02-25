Theft spree continuing even with two suspects in Richland jail

Jeremy Heins of Hankinson is offering a reward if someone returns his custom snowmobile.
Very little is original to his snowmobile that was stolen around Feb. 8, so it’s difficult to put a price tag on it, he said. If he rebuilt a comparable racing sled, it would cost about $15,000 to add the after-market parts that had been found on his snowmobile, he said.
Heins reported the theft to Richland County Sheriff’s Office and has blitzed the Internet with pictures of the snowmobile, hoping someone will see it, he said. He will pay $500 to whomever returns the sled, he said.
Heins first hoped the snowmobile had been moved by friends playing a practical joke since it was housed at a shop away from his residence. No one he knows moved it, let alone saw anyone take it. All he knows is that a black Chevrolet pickup was in the vicinity, a pickup that others in town described as being around when other incidents occurred here.
“I never saw it in my neighborhood before. Everybody keeps saying that pickup is odd. I’m not the only one who saw it,” Heins said.
Thefts more than normal
Southeastern North Dakota has suffered an influx of thefts since November.
Incidents are spread throughout Richland, Wilkin, Cass, Clay, Ransom and Sargent counties, everything from thefts in rural farm shops to stolen copper removed from homes and stolen cars.
Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky said while theft is common here, what is happening lately is “more than normal.”
Hankinson has particularly been hit hard. Advanced Auto reported numerous items being taken from the automobile repair business, Dakota Drive-In had a cash register stolen, which was later recovered in a ditch.
Two arrests have been made so far, he said.
Andrew Miklas, who lists Cooperstown as his address, is in custody at Richland County Jail. He allegedly entered a house at Barney he thought was unoccupied because snow hadn’t been shoveled from the driveway, Leshovsky said.
Miklas allegedly took a purse and keys, while he also tried to steal vehicles. Some items from this house were found in his possession when he was arrested in Wahpeton. He is charged with resisting arrest, driving under suspension, theft of motor vehicle, theft by deception, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. He is being held on $20,000 bond. There is also a parole hold on him that could result in additional charges since he was just released from the North Dakota penitentiary, Leshovsky said.
“When you stumble into someone in a home, that is when people can get hurt. He’s in possession of methamphetamine, so is he high when this is happening? Those are scary situations. I’m glad he’s sitting in our facility and not on the street. He wasn’t going to be stopping. We know he was stealing vehicles, although innocent until proven guilty,” Leshovsky said.
Dillon Huber of Fargo was caught allegedly stealing copper and anything else he could get his hands on from houses, Leshovsky said. Items stolen from Lidgerwood were found in his possession when he was caught by deputies. He was found guilty of burglary and sentenced to 90 days in jail. He is still being held in Richland County Jail for Cass County as authorities there are trying to link him to other crimes, he said.
Neighbors reported seeing something suspicious, so deputies caught Huber in the act, Leshovsky said.
Take steps to protect yourself
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating other thefts across the county. A snowmobile reportedly was stolen from Hankinson recently, as were cars, tools and personal items.
While not able to elaborate about ongoing investigations, Leshovsky said it is difficult to catch thieves because they are so mobile today.
“They are on the move. They hit here, then head to Minnesota and South Dakota. People have to be on the lookout for anything suspicious around them,” Leshovsky said, who would rather have multiple calls come in that do not amount to anything, than to miss an opportunity to catch a thief.
There are steps people here can take to protect their possessions — especially by locking their homes, farm shops and vehicles. Security cameras are a good idea since many will alert you if someone is trespassing inside your home or business, Leshovsky said.
Heins had security cameras in place, but frigid temperatures earlier in the winter caused his battery to freeze, making the cameras inoperable. He since has ordered a plug-in kit to hook up the camera directly to the battery so it isn’t a wireless connection, he said.
Leshovsky also said it is a good idea to mark tools with a name or other way to identify them as yours.
“We have had cases in the past where we have had entire auction sales of stuff that couldn’t be identified. Yes, people had their tools stolen, but without a name or way to identify them, we had no way to tie it them to anyone. We can actually prosecute guys more if they are caught in possession, and you will get your stuff back,” Leshovsky said.
