There is real power in encouragement

A teacher asked her students if any had extra pencils they’d be willing to share with their classmates. One student reluctantly raised his hand.
The teacher approached his desk and before the student handed her his pencil case, he told her he didn’t mind sharing pencils but he wanted them back.
The teacher agreed to return them at the end of the day, but was wondering why this student was making such a big deal about the pencils. When she opened his pencil case everything became clear.
Each pencil was adorned with a few words of encouragement in what looked like red nail polish. The teacher realized how special these pencils were to the boy as she read the note on each one — You are smart. I love you. You can do great things. I am proud of you. You’re the best. I believe in you.
This story was adapted from the SunnySkyz website and demonstrates the power of encouragement. A person may not be as good as you say they are, but they will try harder thereafter.
One of my favorite quotes on encouragement is from the dean of influencing people, Dale Carnegie. “Tell a child, a husband or an employee that he is stupid or dumb at a certain thing, that he has no gift for it, and that he is doing it all wrong and you have destroyed almost every incentive to try to improve. But use the opposite technique — be liberal with encouragement, make the thing seem easy to do, let the other person know you have faith in his ability to do it, that he has an undeveloped flair for it — and he will practice until the dawn comes in at the window in order to excel.”
There are plenty of easy ways to make people feel special, such as a simple smile, taking them out for a meal, listening, doing a favor, giving a recommendation or compliment, or sending a hand-written note or card.
Maya Angelou, the American poet, singer, memoirist and civil rights activist, said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Encouragement is an especially valuable tool for managing employees. I can tell you from decades of business experience it is critically important to emphasize positive achievements in performance reviews, and offer constructive advice for improving areas. Make employees feel like they can reach their potential.
A manager who cares will remember these basic elements:
• “I want to feel important.” No one wants to feel like a number, interchangeable and easy to forget. Get to know your employees as people.
• “I need encouragement.” Even the best employees continue to flourish and grow with positive feedback.
• “I want to believe in you.” Employees want to know they can trust your knowledge, expertise and word.
• “I want to succeed.” Explain your expectations clearly, and give them the training and support they need so they know you’re invested in helping them.
“I want to be motivated.” Yes, motivation springs from inside, but employees want to be told why they should complete a project or improve quality in terms that make sense to them. Emphasize the job’s value to the organization, as well as the benefits the employee will enjoy – personal satisfaction as well as more tangible rewards – to unleash their enthusiasm and commitment.
As humorist Robert Henry said: “People do not live by bread alone. They need buttering up once in a while.”
Mackay’s Moral: Compliments are like potato chips. Once you’ve had one you look for more.
