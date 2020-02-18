These juniors want to be nurses, lawyers and a hockey coach

Nine area high school juniors were selected January Rotary Students of the Month. They are Mackenzie Schmidt of Hankinson, Katie Willprecht of Lidgerwood, Ellie Storbakken of Richland, Emma Nelson of Wyndmere, Ben Krump and Logan Mamenga of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Alex Helgeson, Falon Phelps and Ellie Miller of Wahpeton.
Schmidt received perfect attendance, Pirate Citizen of the Quarter and various golf and basketball awards.
She is involved in basketball, volleyball, golf, Teens for Life, Quilts of Valor, drama, speech, band, choir, Sources of Strength and prom committee while attending Hankinson High School.
Willprecht qualified for national archery, was named an outstanding soloist in band, received numerous archery awards, is a Lidgerwood High School Honor Roll student and starred at regional music competitions.
She is involved in a number of activities, including volleyball, archery, FFA, Lutheran Youth Fellowship, band and Red River Infinity volleyball.
Storbakken is an honor roll student at Richland 44 High School.
She participates in volleyball, FCCLA, FFA and church youth group.
Nelson received a silver award for small animal care in FFA. She participated in state choir and music, and Tri-College Math at Wyndmere.
She participates in choir, band,FFA and Spanish Club.
Krump earned an academic letter and is an honor roll student at Breckenridge High School.
He is involved in football, track and Knowledge Bowl.
Mamenga received a Student of Excellence award from Breckenridge High, where he is also an honor roll student.
He participates in cross-country, track and is a student manager for boys basketball.
Helgeson attended the national FFA convention in Indianapolis. He also attended state FFA competitions and convention. He is an FFA officer and is involved with parliamentary procedure while attending Wahpeton High School.
He participates in agronomy.
Phelps is a letter winner in both hockey and choir.
She is involved in hockey and volleyball at Wahpeton High.
Miller attended HOBY Leadership camp, received two state stars for a trio and solo she performed. She also participated in the University of North Dakota Honors Choir for two years, North Dakota State University Honors Choir, Minot Honors Choir, and was named all-state for three years in junior high. She is a letter winner in choir.
She participates in chamber and encore choir at Wahpeton High.
