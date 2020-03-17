These juniors want to be vets, nurses, psychiatrists and writers

Nine area high school juniors were selected February Rotary Students of the Month.
They are Megan Wolter of Hankinson, Hailey Arth of Lidgerwood, Gwendolyn Hopping of Richland 44, Marina Chavez of Wyndmere, Grace Conzemius and Jude Held of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Joshua Krump, Haley Manson and Kennedy Taylor of Wahpeton. Fairmount High School did not submit a Student of the Month for February.
Wolter is an honor roll student and DECA finalist in two areas while attending Hankinson High School.
She participates in drama, archery, DECA, Lifeskills USA, speech and Day of Caring.
Arth is a letter winner in softball and band, as well as being a Lidgerwood High School Honor Roll student.
She is involved in softball, Riverwatch and band.
Hopping is a student manager and statistician for volleyball and girls basketball. She also is a track manager. She participates in the Richland 44 High School musical, FFA, FCCLA, Close Up and is a thrower in track.
Chavez is an honor roll student, took silver in the national Spanish exam, received the Spanish video award and is vice president of Wyndmere High School’s Spanish club.
She is involved in Spanish club, speech, student council, Sources of Strength, drama, choir and is on the Costa Rica academic trip.
Conzemius is a Breckenridge High School Honor Roll student, participated in state track, was named MVP for track, was team captain for basketball and nominated for the excel award.
She participates in cross-country, volleyball, basketball, track, DECA, drama, student council and Knowledge Bowl.
Held was named all-conference in basketball and is an honor roll student at Breckenridge High.
She participates in basketball, volleyball, track and softball.
Krump was the runner-up in 2019 at state wrestling.
He is involved in football and wrestling at Wahpeton High School.
Manson had the most volleyball assists and is an honor student.
She participates in volleyball while attending Wahpeton High School.
Taylor took both third and fourth places in the school-wide poetry contest at Wahpeton High.
She is involved in volleyball and encore choir.
