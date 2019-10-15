Things are a little less great in Frederick, S.D.

We know how this works. The older we are, the more often we’re reminded of it. Each entrance begets an exit. We contemplate these things as grandparents and parents slow and turn gray, as we track the lines in our face in the mirror. But I never imagined a world without Gary Edwin Schlosser in it. Gare Bare we called him.
There was Gare Bare, Al Cat, Whitey, Witte, Woof Dog, Jaye Bird, Katie, Hawkeye, Mary, Rietta and me — I was Bones. It was magic, a confluence of stars and planets and characters, an alliance of destiny and chance, an ordained roll of the dice. We were best friends, and still are over time, space and now, dimensions.
We came together as kids, then scattered on the four winds like dandelion puffs. Gare Bare remained, carving out a living and life on the family farm at the edge of town, bracketed by the river to the west and by the town to the east and north.
In recent summers he’d post pictures on Facebook of his garden, the campfires he loved, of deer stealing apples from his trees. He always ended with “Life is great in Frederick, SD.” Like he was an ambassador or something. Well, he was. I don’t know if tourism picked up much in the wake of these advertisements. It would have ruined things if it had.
Our gang gathered in pastures and shelter belts, at a slough we called Lake Metigoshe, under the stars, beers in hand, reveling in moments we all subconsciously knew would end. Sometime. Someday. But not then. We cruised gravel roads at the speed old farmers go as they study the progress of the wheat, as they snoop past a neighbors.
Once, when three of us were packed into the back seat, Gare Bare and I started jostling around. I’m not sure how it happened, but his door flung open and suddenly he was gone. Horrified, Witte braked his parent’s Impala to a stop and we scrambled out to find him crawling out of the ditch under the red glow of the tail lights, tire tracks on the sleeve of his winter jacket. “I got runned over,” he said, unscathed.
For me it was a Tom Sawyer existence, but Gare Bare came from another place, a Midsummer Night’s Dream. He was Puck. A jolly instigator, a marshmallow imp and when he really got things going good. He didn’t laugh. He giggled, and it was infectious.
When we were teens he so agitated me once that I throttled him. There he was, lying on his back giggling as I kiddingly and lightly (I thought) choked him on the floor of the Ponderosa Bar. But when he went limp in mid-giggle, I thought I’d killed him.
That would have ruined everything.
I’m glad we had him as long as we did.
It could have been a heart attack. His was a big one, unconstrained by his body. If you ever met him, you loved him. He probably was getting ready for church, and if so, he had a lot of catching up to do. But he’ll be all right out there in the universe. How could it be any other way? He was a blessing and we were blessed. How can you wake to the sun and sleep under the moon, and miss the divinity?
A blink. A streak. A spark. A flash. A wisp. Lightning. Thunder. Calm. So is life. In between the best lives, laughter. In this case it defies Newton’s Third Law. For all the tears shed for Gare Bare, there will always be more laughter. A perfectly imbalanced cosmic teeter-totter.
Damn, I’m going to miss him. I’ll still drive by his place as I always did when I hit town to see if he was home. I can still feel the warmth of the last campfire we shared on my shins. I hold in my mind an image of two friends in recline against the windshield, legs sprawled across the hood, watching an impossible night sky, laughing, philosophizing, drinking cheap beer and cultivating rich memories.
A friend shared with me something his tribe says at times like this, “I’m going to miss him fierce.” I will. Fierce.
Things are still great in Frederick, SD, and always will be, but things are a little less great today and so will it be forever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.