2 THINGS that are coming up this week

Cruise Night in Lidgerwood will be held 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 along Wiley Avenue. This is a picture of a past Cruise Night.

No. 1

Cruise Night: The annual classic car Cruise Night in Lidgerwood will be held 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 along Wiley Avenue.

No. 2

It is back-to-school time: Schools are preparing for an influx of children in the next few weeks. A few housekeeping items are found inside today’s newspaper with school calendars. Here are a few notables — Lidgerwood Public School will hold registration at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13; Wyndmere Public School will hold registration at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, followed by back to school night at 5 p.m.; Hankinson Elementary is holding back to school night at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18; and Fairmount is holding a back to school picnic from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

