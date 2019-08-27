Quantcast
2 THINGS that are coming up this week

Author Jana Bommersbach will have a book signing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Hankinson Public Library.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

No. 1

Jana Bommersbach author speech and book signing: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Hankinson Public Library. Bommersbach will talk about her seventh book, “A Stolen Life.” Copies of this book will be available as well. Part of the proceeds from this event will go to Hankinson Public Library.

No. 2

Burger Night: The Lidgerwood Community Club is going to hold another Burger Night on Wednesday, Aug. 28. This is a fundraiser to support the Lidgerwood daycare initiative. Expect to eat a hand-pattied, one-third pound burger, hand-cut French fries and deep fried pickles for dinner that night. Come out to Burger Night and leave the cooking to us.

