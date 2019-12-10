3 Things That Are COMING UP this week

1st THING:
Hankinson Commercial Club Santa Day: Starts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 with cocoa, chili and a visit with Santa. The annual CP Rails Holiday Train is expected to roll into Hankinson at about 6:45 p.m.
2nd THING:
Mantador Santa Day: Sign up for turkeys at 1 p.m., with turkey drawings at 2 p.m. Santa arrives at the Mantador Community Center at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
3rd THING:
Wyndmere Santa Day: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Wyndmere Community Center. Come for treats, games, crafts and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.