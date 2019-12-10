Quantcast
3 Things That Are COMING UP this week

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
1st THING:

Hankinson Commercial Club Santa Day: Starts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 with cocoa, chili and a visit with Santa. The annual CP Rails Holiday Train is expected to roll into Hankinson at about 6:45 p.m.

2nd THING:

Mantador Santa Day: Sign up for turkeys at 1 p.m., with turkey drawings at 2 p.m. Santa arrives at the Mantador Community Center at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

3rd THING:

Wyndmere Santa Day: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Wyndmere Community Center. Come for treats, games, crafts and more.

