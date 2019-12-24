Quantcast
3 Things That Are COMING UP

Love Bridal Show doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Wahpeton Event Center.

1st THING:

Love Bridal Show: Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Vendors will be at Wahpeton Event Center.

2nd THING:

46th Annual Fishing Derby: At Lake Elsie, rural Hankinson, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Divisions include walleye, northern, perch and pan fish.

3rd THING:

Richland Renegade Toms Turkey Banquet: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Mooreton Community Center.

