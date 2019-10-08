3 Things That Are COMING UP

1st Thing:
Bergen Lutheran’s Fall Festival: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Lidgerwood American Legion Hall. Variety of homemade soups, sandwiches and pies.
2nd Thing:
Love, Bridal Show: Reserve your vendor table today for the Love Bridal Show. Email Diana Hermes at the News Monitor at: dianah@wahpetondailynews.com or call 701-642-8585. The bridal show will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Wahpeton Event Center.
3rd Thing:
Verona Gun Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. This event will be held at the Verona Community Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.