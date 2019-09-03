Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

3 Things That Are COMING UP

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
3 Things That Are COMING UP

The Hankinson demolition derby is Saturday, Sept. 7 at the old Hankinson golf course. It includes a children's power wheels competition, as is shown here.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

No. 1

Hankinson Fire Department Demolition Derby: Begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the old Hankinson golf course. Compacts, stock class, limited welds and kids games during the derby.

No. 2

Life Line Screening: Will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Hankinson Community Center. Learn more about your risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic health conditions.

No. 3

Farmers Market: Hankinson City Park is the scene of a weekly Farmers Market through October, from 3-7 p.m. Fresh and homemade items are available each week.

Tags

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories