Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

3 Things That Are COMING UP

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
3 Things That Are COMING UP
Buy Now
Metro Creative Graphics

1st THING:

Christmas sale at St. Vincent: This annual sale began Nov. 9 and runs through Christmas at the Hankinson thrift store, which is open 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

2nd THING:

Turkey Bingo: Runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Hankinson Community Center. This event is sponsored by Hankinson High School’s Washington, D.C. students.

3rd THING:

Festive Friday: Mark Friday, Dec. 6 on your calendars, the date chosen for Lidgerwood’s first “Festive Friday” from 5-8 p.m. All stores will be open that evening with fantastic deals.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories