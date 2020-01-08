Quantcast
3 Things That Are COMING UP

The bridal show begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Wahpeton Event Center.

1st THING:

Love Bridal Show: The bridal show begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Wahpeton Event Center. There is still time to reserve your vendor table. Email the News Monitor’s Diana Hermes at dianah@wahpetondailynews.com or call 701-642-8585.

2nd THING:

46th Annual Fishing Derby: At Lake Elsie, rural Hankinson, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

3rd THING:

Richland Renegade Toms Turkey Banquet: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Mooreton Community Center.

